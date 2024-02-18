Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $7.70. Citizens shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 5,829 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Citizens alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIZN

Citizens Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.