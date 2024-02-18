Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,912,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

