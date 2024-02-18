Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $493,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $614.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

