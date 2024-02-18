CIBC Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$21.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. Insiders acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800 in the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

