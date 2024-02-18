CI Investments Inc. Sells 74,569 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,569 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $252.33.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.