CI Investments Inc. Sells 410,497 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $211.44. 712,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,539. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

