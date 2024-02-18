CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,095 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Sempra worth $181,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,159. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.