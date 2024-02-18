CI Investments Inc. Purchases 175,038 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,038 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $65,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after buying an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 17,091,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,813,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.