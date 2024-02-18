CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018,034 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 28,848,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,774,736. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

