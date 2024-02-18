CI Investments Inc. Has $78.05 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,436 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $78,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 126,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

