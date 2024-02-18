CI Investments Inc. Has $231.13 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $231,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $366.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.