CI Investments Inc. Has $158.91 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,458 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $158,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.