CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $73,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,862,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $260,798,000 after buying an additional 169,027 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

