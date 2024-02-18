CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Prologis worth $217,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. 3,421,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

