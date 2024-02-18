CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $112,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

