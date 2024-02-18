Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 39,443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,443 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,949,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $576,228,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,664,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,941,000 after purchasing an additional 801,191 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,311,000 after purchasing an additional 853,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

