Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Schlumberger accounts for 2.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

