Chiron Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,274.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 1,957,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

