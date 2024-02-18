Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys 6,731 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,193.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

