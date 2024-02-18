China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
China Pharma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.