Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $161.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.