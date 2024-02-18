Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,793,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

