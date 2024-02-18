Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.