Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,349. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.00. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

