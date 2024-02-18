Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356,245 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of XPO worth $82,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,070. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

