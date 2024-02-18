Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,172,549 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,492,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 996,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,826. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.