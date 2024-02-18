Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 42,181 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,181 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,119. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

