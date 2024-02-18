Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.90. 1,329,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.35.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.