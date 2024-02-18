Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Selective Insurance Group worth $56,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 388,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

