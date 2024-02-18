Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. 191,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,628. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

