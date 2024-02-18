Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $8.02 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. 2,415,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

