Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ciena worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

