Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $54,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 406,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,903,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,060. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

