Channing Capital Management LLC Has $66.85 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,534 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Hexcel worth $66,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

