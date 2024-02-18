Channing Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $244.96. 593,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,349. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

View Our Latest Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.