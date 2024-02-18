Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,256 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Belden makes up approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Belden worth $68,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

