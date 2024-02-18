CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Lowered by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,635. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $116.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGI

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.