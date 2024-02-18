CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 618,331 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,331 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for about 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.04% of Harmonic worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock remained flat at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

