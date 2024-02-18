CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

MC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 619,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.