CenterBook Partners LP Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,421 shares during the period. Lithium Americas makes up 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,884,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,663,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $17,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 2,832,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,237. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.