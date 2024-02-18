CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.51 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after buying an additional 1,002,191 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $62.97. 8,065,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

