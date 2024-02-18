CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $588,957,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $267,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,191,000 after buying an additional 1,256,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,689. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

