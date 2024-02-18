CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 475.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,045 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up about 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $167,397.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,562. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

