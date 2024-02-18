CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 96,169 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares during the period. Sally Beauty comprises about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.58% of Sally Beauty worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,072. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

