CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 389,521 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,635 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 389,521 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.59% of Equinox Gold worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,168 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Equinox Gold



Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

