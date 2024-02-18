Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

