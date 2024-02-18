Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

