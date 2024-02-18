Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

