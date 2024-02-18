Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 4,416,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,398. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

