Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CABGY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

